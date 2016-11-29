11:15 p.m. · November 29th 2016

Alex Cameron @ Revolution Hall, Portland (11/27/2016)

Photo Gallery of Alex Cameron at Revolution Hall in Portland, OR (November 27, 2016)

Alex Cameron hails from Australia - a land endemic to many animals not found elsewhere. Witness one performance by the Sydney-native songwriter/musician, accompanied by his "business partner", Roy Malloy, and you'll think their act are unique as the marsupials of the island country. Currently on tour, opening for Thee Oh Sees, Alex & Roy made their first visit to Portland on a rainy Sunday night. With idiosyncratic dance moves, the lanky singer charmed the audience with his narrative electro-pop songs and dead-pan bantering. Those who were not familiar with Cameron did not know how to exactly encapsulate what they witnessed at the Revolution Hall but concluded that it was worth their time.

http://www.alexcamerononline.net.au/