11:23 p.m. · October 9, 2016

Treasure Island Music Festival: The Bay Area Event Relocates For Its Tenth Anniversary

For the past nine years, attendees of Treasure Island Music Festival enjoyed stunning views of San Francisco from Great Lawn on the man-made historical landmark. Due to a redevelopment project, promoters Noise Pop Industries and Another Planet Entertainment scrambled to find a new home for TIMF this year. They made a temporary home at the southeastern point of the island, adjacent to the Bay Bridge. For 2017 and beyond, the festival will most likely house outside of its namesake spot. No matter where TMIF takes place, here’s to hoping its allure will persist, along with the 60-foot Ferris wheel.

Taking place on Oct 15 &16, Sigur Ros and Ice Cube headline its tenth anniversary. 33 other acts make up the weekend-long concert, including the return of James Blake and festival circuit’s favorite: Mac DeMarco. This year promises an expanded VIP section and shuttle service from both San Francisco and East Bay.

For those of us who can't handle the heat and massive crowds of Coachella or the frigid commute and overstuffed venues of Iceland Airwaves, TIMF provides the happy medium. One can roam around without the fear of claustrophobia, among the countless sights of curiosities, as the faint sun slips in and out of the clouds; even with its hair-flying winds, there’s something gentle about this boutique festival. And thanks to no overlapping sets, you'll never miss any single act on the program.

It’s not too late to experience TIMF on the island for the last time! For more information: http://treasureislandfestival.com/2016/

Photos from 2013 TIMF by Autumn Andel