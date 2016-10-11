2:03 p.m. · October 11, 2016

Tim Presley and Cate Le Bon Touring North America

Tim Presley and Cate Le Bon are frequent collaborators, and often on the road together. The two musicians have both released new LPs this year. In January 2017, the Californian and the Welsh will traverse North America, making stops in 17 cities. Before meeting up with Cate, Tim has four dates in Europe.

Tim Presley at Pickathon 2013

Formerly known as White Fence, Presley sheds the moniker for his latest album, The Wink (produced by Le Bon). For a sample from Tim's latest ouput, watch the video for "Long Bow". Directed by Guy Kozak, an anti-stereotypical rocker-looking man (not obviously Tim) assumes the role of a lead singer/guitarist, entertaining a small gathering in a park setting. With a standard definition look and imitating amateur camera work, the short movie seems to be a cheeky play on artificiality and compliments the analog, no-frills style of the author's music.

Tim Presley's The Wink and Cate Le Bon's Crab Day out now via Drag City

TIM PRESLEY IN EUROPE

16- Nov at De School in Amsterdam, Netherlands

17-Nov at Madame Moustache in Brussels, Belgium

18-Nov at Espace B in Paris, France

19-Nov at The Lexington in London, United Kingdom

Cate Le Bon at Doug Fir Lounge in Portland, OR (12/2013)



TIM PRESLEY/CATE LE BON TOUR DATES

12-Jan in Los Angeles at Highland Park Ebell*

13-Jan in Los Angeles at Highland Park Ebell^

14-Jan in San Francisco at The Chapel

16-Jan in Vancouver at Fox Cabaret

17-Jan in Seattle at Chop Suey

18-Jan in Portland at Mississippi Studios

21-Jan in Visalia at Cellar Door

25-Jan in Hudson, NY at The Half Moon

26-Jan in New York City at Bowery Ballroom

27-Jan in Philadelphia at Black Box in Underground Arts

28-Jan in Washington, DC at U Street Music Hall

30-Jan in Providence at Aurora

31-Jan in Cambridge at Middle East Upstairs

1-Feb in Montreal at Bar Le "Ritz" P.D.B.

2-Feb in Toronto at Velvet Underground

3-Feb in Detroit at El Club

4-Feb in Chicago at Lincoln Hall

5-Feb in Cleveland at Happy Dog



*Cate Le Bon only

^ Tim Presley only