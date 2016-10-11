Tim Presley and Cate Le Bon Touring North America

Tim Presley and Cate Le Bon are frequent collaborators, and often on the road together. The two musicians have both released new LPs this year. In January 2017, the Californian and the Welsh will traverse North America, making stops in 17 cities. Before meeting up with Cate, Tim has four dates in Europe.
Tim Presley at Pickathon 2013
Formerly known as White Fence, Presley sheds the moniker for his latest album, The Wink (produced by Le Bon). For a sample from Tim's latest ouput, watch the video for "Long Bow". Directed by Guy Kozak, an anti-stereotypical rocker-looking man (not obviously Tim) assumes the role of a lead singer/guitarist, entertaining a small gathering in a park setting. With a standard definition look and imitating amateur camera work, the short movie seems to be a cheeky play on artificiality and compliments the analog, no-frills style of the author's music.
Tim Presley's The Wink and Cate Le Bon's Crab Day out now via Drag City
TIM PRESLEY IN EUROPE
16- Nov at De School in Amsterdam, Netherlands
17-Nov at Madame Moustache in Brussels, Belgium
18-Nov at Espace B in Paris, France
19-Nov at The Lexington in London, United Kingdom
Cate Le Bon at Doug Fir Lounge in Portland, OR (12/2013)
TIM PRESLEY/CATE LE BON TOUR DATES
12-Jan in Los Angeles at Highland Park Ebell*
13-Jan in Los Angeles at Highland Park Ebell^
14-Jan in San Francisco at The Chapel
16-Jan in Vancouver at Fox Cabaret
17-Jan in Seattle at Chop Suey
18-Jan in Portland at Mississippi Studios
21-Jan in Visalia at Cellar Door
25-Jan in Hudson, NY at The Half Moon
26-Jan in New York City at Bowery Ballroom
27-Jan in Philadelphia at Black Box in Underground Arts
28-Jan in Washington, DC at U Street Music Hall
30-Jan in Providence at Aurora
31-Jan in Cambridge at Middle East Upstairs
1-Feb in Montreal at Bar Le "Ritz" P.D.B.
2-Feb in Toronto at Velvet Underground
3-Feb in Detroit at El Club
4-Feb in Chicago at Lincoln Hall
5-Feb in Cleveland at Happy Dog
*Cate Le Bon only
^ Tim Presley only
|Treasure Island Music Festival - Treasure Island Music Festival: The Bay Area Event Relocates For Its Tenth Anniversary
|Delay Trees, music video Finland's Delay Trees Unveil Video for "Brightest Eyes"