9:45 a.m. · October 5, 2016

The Radio Dept. Adds European Dates And Releases "We Got Game"

Photo: Per Vikström

The six plus years wait is almost over for the release of The Radio Dept.'s newest album, Swedish Guns. The electro pop band has already released few singles from their forthcoming LP; now hear another, "We Got Game" - elaborating on their frustration with "the state of progress" or lack of.

The Radio Dept. has also added European dates to the previously announced North American dates.

Running Out Of Love LP Out 10/21 via Labrador

The Radio Dept. European Tour Dates



1/25 - Copenhagen @ Lilla Vega

1/28 - Amsterdam @ Bitterzoet

1/29 - Brussels @ Botanique (Rotonde)

1/30 - Brighton @ The Haunt

1/31 - London @ The Scala

2/1 - Paris @ La Maroquinerie

2/2 - Köln @ Gebäude 9

3/2 - Berlin @ Berghain (Kantine)

The Radio Dept. North American Tour Dates



Feb 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Feb 15 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Feb 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

Feb 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Feb 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Feb 19 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Feb 20 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

Feb 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Feb 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Feb 27 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Feb 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Mar 1 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Mar 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

Mar 4 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Mar 5 - Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

Mar 6 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

Mar 7 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Mar 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Mar 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg



We Got Game (Lyrics)



There's a choice to be made

We never used to blindly disobey

But now, make some noise

Never fade

Retrace the steps of millions before us

What is fair to get ahead?

It's not an even game if you can't bid

They don't care

Never did

If we want it we will have to take it from the overfed



We got game

And we were put to shame

Acting kind

So we came to speak our minds

And what else?

What else?

What else could we do?

Jumpcut

Horses

Riots



You keep talking middle ground

So sick of hearing about that middle ground

This is it, you can't go 'round

There's just no other middle to be found

Like with this bunch of racist loons

The kind of guys you wouldn't like to spoon

If in power

One whisky sour

And everyone I love would be jailed within the hour

So...



We got game

And we were put to shame

Acting kind

So we have changed our minds

And now what?

Now what?

Now what will they do?

Jumpcut

Horses

Riots

Is it true?

Laser beam

Swat team

Not a dream



I believe Paris Grey

Singing "the sun will chase the clouds away"

I believe what she say

Because I want and have to believe that way



Is it true?

Paycuts

Gunshots

Riots

Yes it's true

It is true

Mind you

It's true