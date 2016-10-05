News ·

The Radio Dept. Adds European Dates And Releases "We Got Game"

Photo: Per Vikström

The six plus years wait is almost over for the release of The Radio Dept.'s newest album, Swedish Guns. The electro pop band has already released few singles from their forthcoming LP; now hear another, "We Got Game" - elaborating on their frustration with "the state of progress" or lack of. 

The Radio Dept. has also added European dates to the previously announced North American dates. 

Running Out Of Love LP Out 10/21 via Labrador

The Radio Dept. European Tour Dates

1/25 - Copenhagen @ Lilla Vega
1/28 - Amsterdam @ Bitterzoet
1/29 - Brussels @ Botanique (Rotonde)
1/30 - Brighton @ The Haunt
1/31 - London @ The Scala
2/1 - Paris @ La Maroquinerie     
2/2 - Köln @ Gebäude 9
3/2 - Berlin @ Berghain (Kantine)

 The Radio Dept. North American Tour Dates

Feb 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Feb 15 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Feb 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
Feb 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Feb 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Feb 19 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Feb 20 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda
Feb 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Feb 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
Feb 27 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Feb 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
Mar 1 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Mar 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club
Mar 4 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Mar 5 - Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
Mar 6 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
Mar 7 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Mar 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Mar 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

 


We Got Game (Lyrics)
 
There's a choice to be made
We never used to blindly disobey
But now, make some noise
Never fade
Retrace the steps of millions before us
What is fair to get ahead?
It's not an even game if you can't bid
They don't care
Never did
If we want it we will have to take it from the overfed 

We got game
And we were put to shame
Acting kind
So we came to speak our minds
And what else?
What else?
What else could we do?
Jumpcut
Horses
Riots

You keep talking middle ground
So sick of hearing about that middle ground
This is it, you can't go 'round
There's just no other middle to be found
Like with this bunch of racist loons
The kind of guys you wouldn't like to spoon
If in power
One whisky sour
And everyone I love would be jailed within the hour
So...

We got game
And we were put to shame
Acting kind
So we have changed our minds
And now what?
Now what?
Now what will they do?
Jumpcut
Horses
Riots
Is it true?
Laser beam
Swat team
Not a dream

I believe Paris Grey
Singing "the sun will chase the clouds away"
I believe what she say
Because I want and have to believe that way

Is it true?
Paycuts
Gunshots
Riots
Yes it's true
It is true
Mind you
It's true
