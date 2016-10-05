The Radio Dept. Adds European Dates And Releases "We Got Game"

Photo: Per Vikström
The six plus years wait is almost over for the release of The Radio Dept.'s newest album, Swedish Guns. The electro pop band has already released few singles from their forthcoming LP; now hear another, "We Got Game" - elaborating on their frustration with "the state of progress" or lack of.
The Radio Dept. has also added European dates to the previously announced North American dates.
Running Out Of Love LP Out 10/21 via Labrador
The Radio Dept. European Tour Dates
1/25 - Copenhagen @ Lilla Vega
1/28 - Amsterdam @ Bitterzoet
1/29 - Brussels @ Botanique (Rotonde)
1/30 - Brighton @ The Haunt
1/31 - London @ The Scala
2/1 - Paris @ La Maroquinerie
2/2 - Köln @ Gebäude 9
3/2 - Berlin @ Berghain (Kantine)
The Radio Dept. North American Tour Dates
Feb 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Feb 15 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Feb 16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
Feb 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Feb 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Feb 19 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Feb 20 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda
Feb 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Feb 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
Feb 27 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Feb 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
Mar 1 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Mar 3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club
Mar 4 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Mar 5 - Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
Mar 6 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
Mar 7 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Mar 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Mar 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
