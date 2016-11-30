9:11 a.m. · November 30, 2016

Primavera Sound Announces 2017 Lineup

One of the most anticipated music festivals in the world, Primavera Sound, unveiled its lineup for 2017, and it'll be another year of running around to catch all your favorites at Parc del Fòrum. Spanning five days from May 31 to June 4 in the beautiful Catalonian city of Barcelona, big names include Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, Frank Ocean, Aphex Twin, Grace Jones, Solange, The xx, Slayer, and Van Morrison. Current festival favorites Mac DeMarco, Run the Jewels, and Angel Olsen are also on the program, along with veterans such as Front 242, The Damned, The Magnetic Fields, Teenage Fanclub, Saint Etienne, The Afghan Whigs, and The Zombies. In addition, Seu Jorge will play The life Aquatic - A tribute to David Bowie.

Get your tickets here: http://bit.ly/PrimaveraSound2017