1:57 a.m. · December 16, 2016

Prefix Premiere: Delay Trees "It's Not Who You Are" (Video)

Photo: Pasi Vähänen

Back in October, Delay Trees dropped the first video, "Brightest Eyes", from their forthcoming LP, Let Go. Now as the season of depression descends in the Northern Hemisphere, the Finnish foursome reveals the second serving from their fourth full-length, "It's Not Who You Are". Created by singer/guitarist, Rami Vierula, the visual for the latest track is a montage of individual band members and abstract shots, overlayed with the lyrics. "It's Not Who You Are" is a notch up from the gloom of "Brightest Eyes" but remains in the realm of Delay Trees' trademark melancholy pop.

Let Go is due out in spring of 2017 via Soliti.