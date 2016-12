10:33 a.m. · November 10, 2016

Jens Lekman Touring in February-April 2017

Photo credit: Ellika Henrikson

Since 2004, Jens Lekman has been wittily telling stories about the world we live in, with an effortless suaveness. The Swedish popster is anticipating a new full-length for 2017 and has announced a tour that will take him around North America, UK, and Scandinavia. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10am EST. See below for complete list of dates.

CAC Black Box and Jens Lekman: Ghostwriting from Contemporary Arts Center on Vimeo.

Jens Lekman tour dates: Thu. Feb 23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) Fri. Feb 24 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk Sat. Feb 25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada Mon. Feb 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom Tue. Feb 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent Fri. Mar. 3 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall Sun. Mar. 5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos Wed. Mar. 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Thu. Mar. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Fri. Mar. 10 – Columbus, OH @ Wexner Center for the Arts Sat. Mar. 11 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick Mon. Mar. 13 @ Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall Wed. Mar. 15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Thu. Mar. 16 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall Fri. Mar. 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer Sat. Mar. 18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom Sun. Mar. 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg Tue. Mar. 28 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans Wed. Mar. 29 – London, UK @ Oval Space

Thu. Mar. 30 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club Fri. Mar. 31 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall Sat. Apr. 1 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s Church Mon. Apr. 3 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern Tue. Apr. 4 – Uppsala, SE @ Uppsala Konsert & Kongress Wed. Apr. 5 – Malmo, SE @ KB Thu. Apr 6 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studie 2