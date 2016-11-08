7:12 p.m. · November 8, 2016

Elliot Moss Takes On "Don't Wait For Me" by FLAWES

The excited nature of young talent prevails once again, as Elliot Moss (one of SPIN’s Five Acts To Watch Out For) has remixed a track by one of our favourite UK exports, FLAWES. The track is called “Don’t Wait For Me”



Moss’s cover combines atmosphere and ferocity, while also not being constricted by any bounds. It’s a beautiful cover, one that showcases the strengths of both Moss and FLAWES. “Don’t Wait For Me” was a BBC Radio 1 Track of the week, and debuted at #8 on the Spotify Viral Chart. FLAWES have just wrapped up a run of headline dates in the UK, along with a sold out show in London. Their debut full-length will be one to look out for in 2017.