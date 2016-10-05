12:15 a.m. · October 5, 2016

Alex Cameron Unveils Enigmatic Video For "Mongrel" And Extends Tour

Australian oddball, Alex Cameron, has been covering a lot of miles in the Northern Hemisphere. Along with his partner in biz, Roy Molloy, the pair recently finished a tour supporting Angel Olsen. Next week, Cameron and Molloy will be back on the road with Islands before hoping over to the Eastern Hemisphere for a month. Their peripatetic days will end with West Coast dates opening for Thee Oh Sees. But who knows if another trending artist will snatch them up by then.

There's a good reason why Alex Cameron has been such a popular opening act - once you've been introduced to his songs or videos, it's difficult to shake off their peculiar allure. Approaching toward minimalism, the Aussie relies mainly on synth and his crooning vocals with a mission to "reclaim failure as an act of progress". The result is something of an absurd melancholy that you'll want to experience repeatedly.

Watch James Pillion directed video for "Mongrel", which was shot in Romania, and have a listen to Cameron's debut album, Jumping the Shark; see your nonfulfillment as a glass half full.

Alex Cameron Tour Dates:

Tue. Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar $

Thu. Oct. 13 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links $

Fri. Oct. 14 – Austin, TX @ Sidewinder $

Sat. Oct. 15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $

Sun. Oct. 16 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues $

Mon. Oct. 17 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder $

Thu. Oct. 20 – Porto, PT

Fri. Oct. 21 - Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

Sat. Oct. 22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Club

Mon. Oct. 24 - Bordeaux, FR @ lboat

Tue. Oct. 25 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Avant-Garde

Thu. Oct. 27 - Antwerp, BE @ Autumn Falls (Trix Club)

Fri. Oct. 28 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling at Paradiso

Sat. Oct. 29 - Ghent, BE @ Autumn Falls (Charlatan)

Mon. Oct. 31 – Namur, BE @ Beautés Soniques

Thu. Nov. 3 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

Fri. Nov. 4 – Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen

Mon. Nov. 7 – Stockholm, SE @ “Brooklyn Live” at Brooklyn Bar Debaser

Tue. Nov. 8 - Copenhagen, DK @ Huset KBH

Wed. Nov. 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

Thu. Nov. 10 - Berlin, DE @ ACUD

Fri. Nov. 11 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Mon. Nov. 14 - Bristol, UK @ Start the Bus

Tue. Nov. 15 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

Wed. Nov. 16 - London, UK @ Moth club

Thu. Nov. 17 - Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

Fri. Nov. 18 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug and Pint

Sat. Nov. 19 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Sun. Nov. 20 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Fri. Nov. 25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Sat. Nov. 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

Sun. Nov. 27 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre *

Tue. Nov. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

Wed. Nov. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

Tue. Dec. 6 – San Diego, CA @ The Soda Bar

$ with Islands

* with Thee Oh Sees



