Alex Cameron Unveils Enigmatic Video For "Mongrel" And Extends Tour

Australian oddball, Alex Cameron, has been covering a lot of miles in the Northern Hemisphere. Along with his partner in biz, Roy Molloy, the pair recently finished a tour supporting Angel Olsen. Next week, Cameron and Molloy will be back on the road with Islands before hoping over to the Eastern Hemisphere for a month. Their peripatetic days will end with West Coast dates opening for Thee Oh Sees. But who knows if another trending artist will snatch them up by then. 

There's a good reason why Alex Cameron has been such a popular opening act - once you've been introduced to his songs or videos, it's difficult to shake off their peculiar allure. Approaching toward minimalism, the Aussie relies mainly on synth and his crooning vocals with a mission to "reclaim failure as an act of progress". The result is something of an absurd melancholy that you'll want to experience repeatedly.

Watch James Pillion directed video for "Mongrel", which was shot in Romania, and have a listen to Cameron's debut album, Jumping the Shark; see your nonfulfillment as a glass half full.

Alex Cameron Tour Dates:
Tue. Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar $
Thu. Oct. 13 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links $
Fri. Oct. 14 – Austin, TX @ Sidewinder $
Sat. Oct. 15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $
Sun. Oct. 16 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues $
Mon. Oct. 17 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder $
Thu. Oct. 20 – Porto, PT
Fri. Oct. 21 - Lisbon, PT @ ZDB
Sat. Oct. 22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Club
Mon. Oct. 24 - Bordeaux, FR @ lboat 
Tue. Oct. 25 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Avant-Garde
Thu. Oct. 27 - Antwerp, BE @ Autumn Falls (Trix Club)
Fri. Oct. 28 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling at Paradiso
Sat. Oct. 29 - Ghent, BE @ Autumn Falls (Charlatan)
Mon. Oct. 31 – Namur, BE @ Beautés Soniques
Thu. Nov. 3 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
Fri. Nov. 4 – Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen
Mon. Nov. 7 – Stockholm, SE @ “Brooklyn Live” at Brooklyn Bar Debaser
Tue. Nov. 8 - Copenhagen, DK @ Huset KBH
Wed. Nov. 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus
Thu. Nov. 10 - Berlin, DE @ ACUD
Fri. Nov. 11 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz 
Mon. Nov. 14 - Bristol, UK @ Start the Bus
Tue. Nov. 15 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
Wed. Nov. 16 - London, UK @ Moth club
Thu. Nov. 17 - Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
Fri. Nov. 18 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug and Pint
Sat. Nov. 19 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
Sun. Nov. 20 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store 
Fri. Nov. 25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
Sat. Nov. 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *
Sun. Nov. 27 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre *
Tue. Nov. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *
Wed. Nov. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *
Tue. Dec. 6 – San Diego, CA @ The Soda Bar
 
$ with Islands
* with Thee Oh Sees

