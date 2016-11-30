4:54 p.m. · November 30, 2016

Varamon: "May Karelia"(video)

photo: Anna Wahlgren

Pop music has been one of the best exports from Sweden with acts like Robyn, The Radio Dept. and Lykke Li. In spite of their ephemeral summers and cold, long winters, many of the artists' sonic palette dwell in the sunnier side of music tonality. But there once was a band from Malmö, Fredrik, who's auditory creations seemed to capture the mystic foresty essence of their land.

The status of Fredrik as a band is uncertain at this time, but its frontman, Fredrik Hultin, now operates under the moniker of Varamon, exploring the similar soundscapes of its precursor. Listen to the latest track, "May Karelia"(unofficially titled "Bambi's fallout Xmas") - a haunting and wistful dreamy number that sounds like a bottled Swedish winter.

