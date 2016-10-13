12:08 p.m. · October 13, 2016

Lust For Youth: "Tokyo" (Video)

Lust for Youth started out as an unrefined darkwave endeavor for Swedish producer Hannes Norrvide. But within a few years, the rough edges were sanded down to become more akin to synth-pop. Compassion, released back in March via Sacred Bones, solidifies the Copenhagen trio's reinvented sound. On their latest video for "Tokyo", footages compiled from several natives, give a glimpse of the Japan's capital - from the young and the restless/fans' point of view. It's a lighthearted visual documenary for a shimmering dance club track with a wistful icing.

Be sure to check their tweets for first-rate enetertainment.

