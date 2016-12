10:00 p.m. · October 6, 2016

Lost Animal: "Too Late To Die Young"

Photo credit: Ryan Kenny

It's been three years since Lost Animal's debut LP, Ex Tropical, was released. On October 21st, the Australian duo's followup, Yu Yang, hits the market. Today, the "electro-funk" duo introduced the second track off their forthcoming album; "Too Late To Die Young" is a hypnotic dance number with cycnical lyrics, offering a different flavor from the first single, "Do The Jerk".

