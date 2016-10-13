10:26 a.m. · October 13, 2016

Foxygen: "America"

Foxygen with Star Power at Flow Festival in Helsinki, 2015

When Foxygen announced adieu during their tour last year, it seems some people took it at face value; others understood as Sam France and Jonathan Rado parting ways with Star Power the band. The Californian duo tweeted a mysterious teaser video on Monday featuring France resembling a Bowie persona - the thin White Duke. Two days later, the puzzle became a little less perplexing with the release of "America". The track is like a roller-coaster ride of all the musical styles that Foxygen is inclined to experiment and a soundtrack to France's schizophernic facade.

Foxygen plays at Desert Daze in Joshua Tree this Sunday, October 16th an 11-piece featuring 5 horn players.



